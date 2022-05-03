Advertisement

KSP looking for man missing for more than one month

Missing man in Harlan County
Missing man in Harlan County(KSP)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police sent a release Tuesday afternoon asking the public for help in looking for a Harlan County man who has been missing for more than one month.

Will Smith, 36, of Evarts, was last seen by his family on March 26 of this year.

The release said he was seen driving a car but it is not known where he might have been going.

Anyone with information can call 606-573-3131. The case is under investigation.

