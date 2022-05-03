Advertisement

Kentucky businesses embracing rush of Derby visitors

Slugger Museum offering free admission for dads on Father’s Day
Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory.(tcw-wave)
By Olivia Russell
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some of the state’s most well-known tourist attractions are taking advantage of the Kentucky Derby’s estimated $400 million economic impact.

“My father and I here, we’re both avid whiskey drinkers and enthusiasts, some might say connoisseurs,” Raphael Even-hen said.

The two of them were born and raised in the Canadian city of Montreal and said they are excited to explore Kentucky’s bourbon distilleries.

Bourbon tours are already filling up. Personal bus tours, like the Kentucky Bourbon Boys, have been booked for several months.

“We had a person call the other day to book for 2024 because it’s the 150th running of the Derby and he’s already planning ahead,” CEO Tim Hagan said.

Many distilleries also offer unique experiences for Derby week, like as live music and food trucks, Hagan said.

Hagan says not only does his Louisville business benefit from this rush of visitors, it gives him a chance to help surrounding cities.

“We take people out as ambassadors for Kentucky,” he said, “and so we show them the beautiful horse farm area, out east in the Frankfort area, and Versailles and Lexington. Then we take them down to Bardstown and they see the bourbon capitol of the world and they love it.”

When visitors are asked what comes to mind when they hear the word “Louisville,” many will point to the famous bat factory. The Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory is experiencing one of the busiest times of the year.

“From Wednesday to about Friday, we see a good uptick in traffic,” Andrew Soliday, the marketing director for Hillerich and Bradsby Co., said. “It’s a little bit quiet on Saturday because a lot of people are down at the track, but that Sunday we also get people departing the city so we kind of get the front end and the back end of it.”

While the events will bring them to Kentucky, many say their experiences here will bring them back, like Brian Olson from California.

“I’ve never been to Kentucky at all,” Olson said. “It’s nice. We’re from a big city but this city just feels like a big city in a small city.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elzie Wagers
Clay County man charged with murdering woman, sheriff says
Lexington police are investigating an incident on Rogers Road.
Lexington mother accused of stabbing her children to death
Photo Courtesy: Johnson County Emergency Management
Road reopened after early morning fire in Johnson County
Two EKY schools make top 15 in U.S. News & World Report ‘Best Kentucky High Schools’ list
The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd
Kentucky doctor talks stigma around mental health following death of Naomi Judd

Latest News

Invest 606
‘Invest 606′ demo day this weekend; Three Hazard businesses finalists
In a proposal filed with the state, Toyota said it would be a $460 million investment.
Toyota proposes major expansion at Georgetown plant
Officials with Goodwill have announced they will be reopening their stores in phases; starting...
Need to clean out your closet? Goodwill stores now open.
Logan's Roadhouse temporarily closes all restaurants, fires all employees
Officials with Genesis are warning the community after they were recently made aware of a scam....
Better Business Bureau warns of US Census scams