High School Scoreboard - May 2, 2022

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:48 PM EDT
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Week 8 of the high school baseball and softball regular season is here.

BASEBALL

Boyle County 9, Rockcastle County 4

Clay County 11, Pulaski County 4

Corbin 22, Barbourville 7 (3 innings)

East Ridge 14, River View (Bradshaw) WV 4 (5 innings)

Floyd Central 16, Magoffin County 15

Jackson City 8, Lee County 7 (5 innings)

Jackson County 2, South Laurel 1

Jenkins 5, Buckhorn 1

Lawrence County 10, Ashland Blazer 3

Lee County 9, Jackson City 8 (6 innings)

McCreary Central 24, Pineville 8 (4 innings)

Middlesboro 13, Williamsburg 1

North Laurel 4, Knox Central 0

Perry Central 5, Hazard 3

SOFTBALL

Clay County 4, Pineville 3

Estill County 3, North Laurel 0

Harlan County 11, Harlan 5

Hazard 8, Powell County 5

Jackson City 8, Elliott County 1

Jackson County 15, Leslie County 0 (3 innings)

Jenkins 6, Prestonsburg 3

Johnson Central 8, Lawrence County 7

Middlesboro 15, Barbourville 13

Paintsville 9, Floyd Central 2

Perry Central 7, Pikeville 0

Pike Central 5, Belfry 0

Pulaski County 13, Garrard County 0

Rockcastle County 18, Madison Southern 3 (3 innings)

Rowan County 5, Breathitt County 4

South Laurel 3, Somerset 2

Southwestern 12, Russell County 2 (5 innings)

