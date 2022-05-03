High School Scoreboard - May 2, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Week 8 of the high school baseball and softball regular season is here.
BASEBALL
Boyle County 9, Rockcastle County 4
Clay County 11, Pulaski County 4
Corbin 22, Barbourville 7 (3 innings)
East Ridge 14, River View (Bradshaw) WV 4 (5 innings)
Floyd Central 16, Magoffin County 15
Jackson City 8, Lee County 7 (5 innings)
Jackson County 2, South Laurel 1
Jenkins 5, Buckhorn 1
Lawrence County 10, Ashland Blazer 3
Lee County 9, Jackson City 8 (6 innings)
McCreary Central 24, Pineville 8 (4 innings)
Middlesboro 13, Williamsburg 1
North Laurel 4, Knox Central 0
Perry Central 5, Hazard 3
SOFTBALL
Clay County 4, Pineville 3
Estill County 3, North Laurel 0
Harlan County 11, Harlan 5
Hazard 8, Powell County 5
Jackson City 8, Elliott County 1
Jackson County 15, Leslie County 0 (3 innings)
Jenkins 6, Prestonsburg 3
Johnson Central 8, Lawrence County 7
Middlesboro 15, Barbourville 13
Paintsville 9, Floyd Central 2
Perry Central 7, Pikeville 0
Pike Central 5, Belfry 0
Pulaski County 13, Garrard County 0
Rockcastle County 18, Madison Southern 3 (3 innings)
Rowan County 5, Breathitt County 4
South Laurel 3, Somerset 2
Southwestern 12, Russell County 2 (5 innings)
