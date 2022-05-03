Advertisement

Harlan County native advances to Grand Final of ‘American Song Contest’

"Let’s go KENTUCKY! We’re headed to the Grand Final!" Harlan County native Jordan Smith posted...
By Evan Hatter
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (WYMT) - Jordan Smith, the Harlan County native who won season 9 of NBC’s ‘The Voice’ in 2015, continues to work his way to the top of another of the peacock’s reality competitions.

Smith posted on Facebook Monday night that he has made it to the Grand Final of NBC’s inaugural ‘American Song Contest.’

“Can’t tell you how grateful I am for the chance to share #Sparrow with you on this platform and to share the stage with so many crazy-gifted artists,” Smith posted.

The show, a U.S.-centric take on Europe’s ‘Eurovision Song Contest,’ features performers from all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and five U.S. territories, all performing original songs to win votes from around the country.

The program is hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson.

