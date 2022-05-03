Advertisement

Escaped inmate caught after being out for more than one month, sheriff says

Challis Davis, 39 (Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center)
Challis Davis, 39 (Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center)(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:27 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, the Knox County Sheriff announced the arrest of an escaped Kentucky inmate in Flat Lick.

Challis Ray Davis, 41, escaped the Clay County Detention Center on March 25, 2022, according to a release from the Sheriff’s office. He was originally arrested on drug trafficking and persistent felony charges.

He was sentenced to 8 years in prison in October 2021.

He was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd
Kentucky doctor talks stigma around mental health following death of Naomi Judd
Jonathan Smithers was arrested Monday morning after an incident where an officer was shot,...
Man arrested, accused of shooting officer in neck
Two EKY schools make top 15 in U.S. News & World Report ‘Best Kentucky High Schools’ list
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident.
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident into river
Double Kwik announces plans to open several Papa Johns locations

Latest News

The latest outlook from the Storm Prediction Center keeps most of our region under a level 1...
Strong storms possible at times today and tonight
Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition - May 2, 2022
Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition - May 2, 2022
Poor Man's Derby Party - 11:00 p.m.
Poor Man's Derby Party - 11:00 p.m.
Trooper Island Raffle - 11:00 p.m.
Trooper Island Raffle - 11:00 p.m.