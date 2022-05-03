Escaped inmate caught after being out for more than one month, sheriff says

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, the Knox County Sheriff announced the arrest of an escaped Kentucky inmate in Flat Lick.

Challis Ray Davis, 41, escaped the Clay County Detention Center on March 25, 2022, according to a release from the Sheriff’s office. He was originally arrested on drug trafficking and persistent felony charges.

He was sentenced to 8 years in prison in October 2021.

He was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

