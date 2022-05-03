Advertisement

Crews respond to early morning fire in Johnson County

Photo Courtesy: Johnson County Emergency Management
Photo Courtesy: Johnson County Emergency Management(Gary McClure)
By Dakota Makres and Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Fire crews are on the scene of an apartment fire in Paintsville.

Johnson County Emergency Management Director Gary McClure tells WYMT the fire was reported around 2 a.m.

The apartment is located at 417 Main Street.

We’re told two departments responded and Main Street will be closed from Court to Church Street until further notice.

McClure tells us no injuries have been reported.

We will keep you updated.

