Clay County man charged with murdering woman, sheriff says

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a murder in Clay County that happened Tuesday afternoon.

A release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a home off of Arnetts Fork Road to complaints of a fight between Elzie Wagers, 68, and a woman.

When deputies arrived, they arrested Wagers and charged him with murder.

The woman’s name was not released.

