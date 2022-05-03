Clay County man charged with murdering woman, sheriff says
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a murder in Clay County that happened Tuesday afternoon.
A release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a home off of Arnetts Fork Road to complaints of a fight between Elzie Wagers, 68, and a woman.
When deputies arrived, they arrested Wagers and charged him with murder.
The woman’s name was not released.
