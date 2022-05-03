Blue Grass Airport gears up for influx of Kentucky Derby travelers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Blue Grass Airport is gearing up for one of its busiest weeks of the year as travelers flock to the commonwealth for the Kentucky Derby.

Airport officials say that they could see an almost 50% increase in passengers through Tuesday of next week. If you are flying in and out of Lexington, you better plan an extra two hours of time ahead of your flight with increased traffic.

Officials say, if you can, to check your bag so that fewer items have to make it through TSA Security. They say, usually around this time of year people, get souvenirs like horseshoes and bourbon and those can’t go through carry-on anyways.

More TSA staff will also be present ahead of this weekend.

“We always expect and, this is something to plan for year after year, so, when we get to Derby time, we know that there will be that swath of people that come to the airport,” said Mark Howell, TSA regional spokesperson. “We work with the airlines. We work with the airports to make sure that we know when those are coming in and what time those flights are going out to make sure that we got the adequate staff at this security checkpoint to make sure we can get folks through as quickly as possible.”

Airport officials also say they will also unveil new technology in the coming weeks that will help get people through security quicker.

