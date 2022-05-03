Advertisement

Apple TV+ documentary on Eric C. Conn to be released Friday

By Alyssa Williams
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A story that has echoed through the mountains for nearly a decade will soon be heard around the world.

A four-part documentary series on former Eastern Kentucky lawyer Eric C. Conn, titled The Big Conn, is set to be released on Apple TV+ Friday, May 6.

Conn is remembered for running the largest social security scam in U.S. history.

Attorney with Pillersdorf Law Offices, Tanner Hesterberg, said he hopes this series will shine a global spotlight on how devastating the fallout of this story continues to be in our region.

”Every story seems to have a villain, a victim, and a hero and I think people will watch this documentary and draw their own conclusions on who was the bigger villain here,” said Hesterberg. “Whether it was Eric Conn or the social security administration for tearing these benefits away from all the vulnerable people in Eastern Kentucky.”

Hesterberg added that the true heroes of this story are the volunteer lawyers who stepped in to help the countless victims during this crisis.

Eric C. Conn is currently incarcerated at an Ashland federal prison where he is not eligible for release until 2040.

You can read more about the series and the story of Eric C. Conn here.

