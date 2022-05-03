700 bags of trash collected at Cumberland Falls PRIDE Cleanup

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Volunteers collected 700 bags of trash during the annual PRIDE Spring Cleanup at Cumberland Falls State Resort Park on Saturday.

The 270 volunteers collected trash along Highway 90 and below the falls.

A freezer, car fender liner, a plastic wading pool and 48 tires were collected as well.

“We want to thank the volunteers who spent their morning making a difference in their community,” said President/CEO of PRIDE Tammie Nazario, who was one of the cleanup’s organizers. “It was a beautiful morning, and most volunteers came as groups, so it was a good opportunity to spend time with classmates, friends, coworkers or fellow church members.”

“I commend the leadership by McCreary County and Whitley County governments in recruiting volunteers and providing EMS, law enforcement and litter pickup services to support the event, as well as McCreary County Schools for providing the school bus that took volunteers to cleanup sites along Hwy. 90,” Nazario said.

Each year the Cumberland Falls PRIDE Spring Cleanup serves as a competition between Whitley and McCreary Counties.

This year, Whitley County won the Volunteer Cup. The award is given to the county that provides the most volunteers.

Whitley County was represented by 147 volunteers, and McCreary County was represented by 115 volunteers. Eight volunteers were from other counties.

The two largest community groups were from McCreary County.

Pleasant Ridge United Baptist Church took home first place with 26 volunteers, and New Liberty Church was took home second with 16 volunteers.

In the school category, Whitley County High School JROTC brought 31 volunteers and took home first place. Corbin High School JROTC came in second with 17 volunteers.

The cleanup was a partnership among PRIDE, Cumberland Falls State Resort Park, McCreary County Fiscal Court 109 Board, Whitley County Fiscal Court, US Forest Service, McCreary County Tourism and Whitley County Tourist Commission.

