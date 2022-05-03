2022 Kentucky Derby party set to kick off this weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It is time to dust off your hats and bow ties as the 148th Kentucky Derby is less than one week away.

If you are not heading to Louisville for the race, the Appalachian Arts Alliance in Hazard has you covered with its second annual Art Station Derby Party.

We are told 250 tickets have already been sold. Individual tickets are $40.00 each.

Money from those ticket sales goes back into the organization so it can pay for its overhead costs.

“We’ve received support from people we never expected and people are seeing the Art Station as the community station that it is, said Appalachian Arts Alliance Executive Director, Tim Deaton. “We focus on arts but we also focus a lot on community,” he added. “I think people are seeing our efforts in that and it’s been rewarding so far.”

The party is on Saturday, May 7th at the Art Station in downtown Hazard from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

They are hoping to see 350 people attend the party.

