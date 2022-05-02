US Supreme Court won’t hear Jerry Lundergan’s appeal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The U.S. Supreme Court will not hear the appeal for former Kentucky Democratic Party chief Jerry Lundergan.

Lundergan, and a co-defendant, were convicted in 2019 for illegally funneling $200,000 to his daughter, Alison Lundergan Grimes’ 2014 U.S. Senate campaign.

Grimes lost in her attempt to unseat republican Mitch McConnell.

Lundergan has claimed the federal ban on corporate contributions is unconstitutional when applied to contributions from a close family member.

The high court did not say why they rejected his appeal.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.