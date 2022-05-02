Advertisement

US Supreme Court won’t hear Jerry Lundergan’s appeal

Jerry Lundergan (file)
Jerry Lundergan (file)((Source: WAVE 3 News))
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The U.S. Supreme Court will not hear the appeal for former Kentucky Democratic Party chief Jerry Lundergan.

Lundergan, and a co-defendant, were convicted in 2019 for illegally funneling $200,000 to his daughter, Alison Lundergan Grimes’ 2014 U.S. Senate campaign.

Grimes lost in her attempt to unseat republican Mitch McConnell.

Lundergan has claimed the federal ban on corporate contributions is unconstitutional when applied to contributions from a close family member.

The high court did not say why they rejected his appeal.

