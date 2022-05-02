Advertisement

Two EKY schools make top 15 in U.S. News & World Report ‘Best Kentucky High Schools’ list

(WYMT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - U.S. News & World Report recently released a list for ‘Best Kentucky High Schools’, with two Eastern Kentucky schools claiming top 15.

Pikeville Independent ranked #12 and Harlan Independent followed close behind with the #14 spot.

“Its a recognition that is very well deserved for the kids and the adults of this district,” said Pikeville Independent Superintendent David Trimble. “We have amazing students, amazing faculty and staff in this district that greatly cares about kids and I think something that’s really important is living in a community that greatly values education.”

Kentucky schools were ranked based on students’ college readiness and each school’s graduation rate and enrollment.

“Education opens doors,” said Harlan Independent Superintendent CD Morton. “That’s what we want to be about.”

Other schools in the region that made top 25 include Somerset Independent, which was ranked #25, and Pulaski County High School, which was #22.

You can find the full list of Kentucky schools here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire broke out at the Floyd County Schools Bus Garage late Saturday night. Crews continue to...
Multiple school buses, work trucks damaged in late night fire in Floyd County
Jonathan Smithers was arrested Monday morning after an incident where an officer was shot,...
Man arrested, accused of shooting officer in neck
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident.
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident into river
Brandy Dowdy, the owner of the dogs, was arrested for manslaughter and dangerous dog law....
Woman killed by pack of dogs while investigating dog attack
Death investigation underway in Laurel County

Latest News

They say one of those ringleaders, Paul Brock (top image), was recently convicted of murder and...
Southern Kentucky inmates facing additional charges after escape attempt
The ensemble is fundraising for their national honors performance, and they are calling on the...
SCAPA Bluegrass students headed to Carnegie Hall in New York City
The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd
Kentucky doctor talks stigma around mental health following death of Naomi Judd
Trooper Island brings in underprivileged kids from across the commonwealth every summer.
KSP raffle underway as tickets for truck support Trooper Island