Two EKY schools make top 15 in U.S. News & World Report ‘Best Kentucky High Schools’ list

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - U.S. News & World Report recently released a list for ‘Best Kentucky High Schools’, with two Eastern Kentucky schools claiming top 15.

Pikeville Independent ranked #12 and Harlan Independent followed close behind with the #14 spot.

“Its a recognition that is very well deserved for the kids and the adults of this district,” said Pikeville Independent Superintendent David Trimble. “We have amazing students, amazing faculty and staff in this district that greatly cares about kids and I think something that’s really important is living in a community that greatly values education.”

Kentucky schools were ranked based on students’ college readiness and each school’s graduation rate and enrollment.

“Education opens doors,” said Harlan Independent Superintendent CD Morton. “That’s what we want to be about.”

Other schools in the region that made top 25 include Somerset Independent, which was ranked #25, and Pulaski County High School, which was #22.

You can find the full list of Kentucky schools here.

