Storm chances return as May’s first week looks active

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a nice break from the soggy weather for much of the day today, a more active pattern heads our way heading into the day Tuesday and lasting through the first work week of May.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Clouds will continue to increase as we run through the nighttime hours tonight ahead of the next low pressure system which has our name on it for the day tomorrow. Lows overnight look to stay above average in the middle and upper 50s.

Mostly cloudy skies will be with us as our cold front slides closer to the region tomorrow afternoon. We’ll see more clouds than sun, but any sun we see will enhance the risk for severe weather as the cold front pushes through in the afternoon and evening hours. The northwestern half of the area remains under a Level 1 Marginal Risk for severe weather. Not a huge threat, but isolated wind gusts aren’t out of the question. Otherwise, we’re warm and humid with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Some of the storms will look to move out overnight, but a few could linger with lows in the lower 60s.

Midweek and Beyond

The active pattern continues on Wednesday as our frontal boundary gets stuck in the area, providing another focus for showers and thunderstorms. More cloud cover and slightly milder air keeps highs in the middle 70s with overnight lows staying in the 60s. That’s ahead of yet another cold front marching it’s way into the region by Thursday afternoon and evening, bringing with it a renewed chance for showers and thunderstorms as highs remain in the middle 70s.

That front will try to work through the area but it, too, will get stuck and provide a focal point for a few scattered showers and storms Friday and Saturday. Though, cloud cover looks to be thicker Saturday, lowering instability a tad. Daytime highs hover in the upper 60s and lower 70s ahead of nicer conditions on Sunday and Monday.

