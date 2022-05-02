Advertisement

SCAPA Bluegrass students headed to Carnegie Hall in New York City

The ensemble is fundraising for their national honors performance, and they are calling on the...
The ensemble is fundraising for their national honors performance, and they are calling on the community to step up
By Ally Blake
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In just under a month, 21 School for the Creative and Performing Arts (SCAPA) voice students will be making their way from the Bluegrass to the Big Apple to perform on one of America’s most famous stages, and not only are they the only school to represent the state of Kentucky, but they are proud to do so.

“But seeing their vocal development is just amazing and to be part of that process is just so humbling,” said Amanda Wells, vocal director of SCAPA Bluegrass.

These middle schoolers had the opportunity to audition for the National Honors Ensemble and will sing a wide range of pieces from classical, spiritual, to folk songs all under the direction of Greg Gilpen, a famous name in the music world.

“They get to rehearse with him up in NYC and perform a concert at Carnegie Hall,” Wells said.

Wells was able to do this while she was in high school and wanted to make sure her students had the opportunity to do so.

“It’s just amazing to me to be able to see all the tall buildings, all the people, we got to see a Broadway show, which my students will be able to do,” Wells said.

Wells said it’s her goal to make the trip every three years so her students year after year have the opportunity to perform like this.

Program leaders said they are still looking for help ahead of their big trip and need just around $18,000 to help complete their musical memories. You can find the GoFundMe by clicking here.

