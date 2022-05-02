Advertisement

Post positions drawn for 2022 Kentucky Derby and Oaks

Zandon wins the Blue Grass at Keeneland.
Zandon wins the Blue Grass at Keeneland.(Keeneland)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Post position drawings for the 148th Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks positioned horses, trainers, and jockeys for the weekend event, which will pack Churchill Downs at full capacity for the Run for the Roses and Run for the Lilies for the first time since 2019.

The Aristides Lounge on the second level of Churchill Downs’ Clubhouse hosted the post draws.

The post positions are as follows —

Kentucky Oaks

  • 1 - Secret Oath
    • Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas / Owner: Briland Farm / Jockey: Luis Saez
  • 2 - Nostalgic
    • Trainer: Bill Mott / Owner: Godolphin / Jockey: Jose Ortiz
  • 3 - Hidden Connection
    • Trainer: Bret Calhoun / Owner: Hidden Brook Farm & Black Type Thoroughbreds / Jockey: Rey Gutierrez
  • 4 - Nest
    • Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: Repole Stable, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners & Michael House / Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
  • 5 - Goddess of Fire
    • Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: Red Oak Stable / Jockey: John Velazquez
  • 6 - Yuugiri
    • Trainer: Rodolphe Brisset / Owner: Tsunebumi & Sekie Yoshihara / Jockey: Florent Geroux
  • 7 - Echo Zulu
    • Trainer: Steve Asmussen / Owner: L and N Racing & Winchell Thoroughbreds / Jockey: Joel Rosario
  • 8 - Venti Valentine
    • Trainer: Jorge Abreu / Owner: NY Final Furling Racing Stable & Parkland Thoroughbreds / Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
  • 9 - Desert Dawn
    • Trainer: Phil D’Amato / Owner: H and E Ranch Inc. / Jockey: Umberto Rispoli
  • 10 - Kathleen O.
    • Trainer: Shug McGaughey / Owner: Winngate Stables / Jockey: Javier Castellano
  • 11 - Cocktail Moments
    • Trainer: Kenny McPeek / Owner: Dixiana Farms / Jockey: Corey Lanerie
  • 12 - Candy Raid
    • Trainer: Keith Desormeaux / Owner: Don’t Tell My Wife Stables & J. Keith Desormeaux / Jockey: Rafael Bejarno
  • 13 - Shahama
    • Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: KHK Racing / Jockey: Flavien Prat
  • 14 - Turnerloose
    • Trainer: Brad Cox / Owner: Ike & Dawn Thrash / Jockey: Manny Franco

Kentucky Derby

  • 1 - Mo Donegal
    • Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: Donegal Racing & Repole Stable / Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
  • 2 - Happy Jack
    • Trainer: Doug O’Neill / Owner: Calumet Farm / Jockey: Rafael Bejarno
  • 3 - Epicenter
    • Trainer: Steve Asmussen / Owner: Winchell Thoroughbreds / Jockey: Joel Rosario
  • 4 - Summer Is Tomorrow
    • Trainer: Bhupat Seemar / Owner: Michael Hilary Burke & Negar Burke / Jockey: Mickael Barzalona
  • 5 - Smile Happy
    • Trainer: Kenny McPeek / Owner: Lucky Seven Stable / Jockey: Corey Lanerie
  • 6 - Messier
    • Trainer: Tim Yakteen / Owner: SF Racing, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables, Robert Masterson, Jay Schoenfarber, Waves Edge Capital, Catherine Donovan, Golconda Stable, Siena Farm / Jockey: John Velazquez
  • 7 - Crown Pride
    • Trainer: Koichi Shintani / Owner: Teruya Yoshida / Jockey: Christophe Lemaire
  • 8 - Charge It
    • Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: Whisper Hill Farm / Jockey: Luis Saez
  • 9 - Tiz the Bomb
    • Trainer: Kenny McPeek / Owner: Magdalena Racing (Lessee) / Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.
  • 10 - Zandon
    • Trainer: Chad Brown / Owner: Jeff Drown / Jockey: Flavien Prat
  • 11 - Pioneer of Medina
    • Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: Sumaya US Stables / Jockey: TBD
  • 12 - Taiba
    • Trainer: Tim Yakteen / Owner: Zedan Racing Stables / Jockey: Mike Smith
  • 13 - Simplification
    • Trainer: Antonio Sano / Owner: Tami Bobo / Jockey: Jose Ortiz
  • 14 - Barber Road
    • Trainer: John Ortiz / Owner: WSS Racing / Jockey: Rey Guttierez
  • 15 - White Arbarrio
    • Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr. / Owner: C2 Racing Stable & La Milagrosa Stable / Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
  • 16 - Cyberknife
    • Trainer: Brad Cox / Owner: Gold Square / Jockey: Florent Geroux
  • 17 - Classic Causeway
    • Trainer: Brian Lynch / Owner: Kentucky West Racing & Clarke M. Cooper / Jockey: Julien Leparoux
  • 18 - Tawny Port
    • Trainer: Brad Cox / Owner: Peachtree Stable / Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.
  • 19 - Zozos
    • Trainer: Brad Cox / Owner: Barry & Joni Butzow / Jockey: Manny Franco
  • 20 - Etheral Road
    • Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas / Owner: Julie Gilbert & Aaron Sones / Jockey: TBD

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire broke out at the Floyd County Schools Bus Garage late Saturday night. Crews continue to...
Multiple school buses, work trucks damaged in late night fire in Floyd County
Jonathan Smithers was arrested Monday morning after an incident where an officer was shot,...
Man arrested, accused of shooting officer in neck
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident.
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident into river
Brandy Dowdy, the owner of the dogs, was arrested for manslaughter and dangerous dog law....
Woman killed by pack of dogs while investigating dog attack
Death investigation underway in Laurel County

Latest News

BB King during Knott Central's win over Prestonsburg on Dec. 4, 2021.
BB King officially announces resignation as Knott Central boys basketball coach
Pikeville takes on Beechwood for All A baseball title
Pikeville wins All “A” state baseball title
Tate Walters singles in the fifth inning against Lyon County.
Pikeville beats Lyon County to advance to All “A” title game
Belfry Football alumnus Cole Bentley signs with Arizona Cardinals