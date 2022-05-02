Post positions drawn for 2022 Kentucky Derby and Oaks
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Post position drawings for the 148th Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks positioned horses, trainers, and jockeys for the weekend event, which will pack Churchill Downs at full capacity for the Run for the Roses and Run for the Lilies for the first time since 2019.
The Aristides Lounge on the second level of Churchill Downs’ Clubhouse hosted the post draws.
The post positions are as follows —
Kentucky Oaks
- 1 - Secret Oath
- Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas / Owner: Briland Farm / Jockey: Luis Saez
- Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas / Owner: Briland Farm / Jockey: Luis Saez
- 2 - Nostalgic
- Trainer: Bill Mott / Owner: Godolphin / Jockey: Jose Ortiz
- Trainer: Bill Mott / Owner: Godolphin / Jockey: Jose Ortiz
- 3 - Hidden Connection
- Trainer: Bret Calhoun / Owner: Hidden Brook Farm & Black Type Thoroughbreds / Jockey: Rey Gutierrez
- Trainer: Bret Calhoun / Owner: Hidden Brook Farm & Black Type Thoroughbreds / Jockey: Rey Gutierrez
- 4 - Nest
- Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: Repole Stable, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners & Michael House / Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
- Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: Repole Stable, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners & Michael House / Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
- 5 - Goddess of Fire
- Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: Red Oak Stable / Jockey: John Velazquez
- Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: Red Oak Stable / Jockey: John Velazquez
- 6 - Yuugiri
- Trainer: Rodolphe Brisset / Owner: Tsunebumi & Sekie Yoshihara / Jockey: Florent Geroux
- Trainer: Rodolphe Brisset / Owner: Tsunebumi & Sekie Yoshihara / Jockey: Florent Geroux
- 7 - Echo Zulu
- Trainer: Steve Asmussen / Owner: L and N Racing & Winchell Thoroughbreds / Jockey: Joel Rosario
- Trainer: Steve Asmussen / Owner: L and N Racing & Winchell Thoroughbreds / Jockey: Joel Rosario
- 8 - Venti Valentine
- Trainer: Jorge Abreu / Owner: NY Final Furling Racing Stable & Parkland Thoroughbreds / Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
- Trainer: Jorge Abreu / Owner: NY Final Furling Racing Stable & Parkland Thoroughbreds / Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
- 9 - Desert Dawn
- Trainer: Phil D’Amato / Owner: H and E Ranch Inc. / Jockey: Umberto Rispoli
- Trainer: Phil D’Amato / Owner: H and E Ranch Inc. / Jockey: Umberto Rispoli
- 10 - Kathleen O.
- Trainer: Shug McGaughey / Owner: Winngate Stables / Jockey: Javier Castellano
- Trainer: Shug McGaughey / Owner: Winngate Stables / Jockey: Javier Castellano
- 11 - Cocktail Moments
- Trainer: Kenny McPeek / Owner: Dixiana Farms / Jockey: Corey Lanerie
- Trainer: Kenny McPeek / Owner: Dixiana Farms / Jockey: Corey Lanerie
- 12 - Candy Raid
- Trainer: Keith Desormeaux / Owner: Don’t Tell My Wife Stables & J. Keith Desormeaux / Jockey: Rafael Bejarno
- Trainer: Keith Desormeaux / Owner: Don’t Tell My Wife Stables & J. Keith Desormeaux / Jockey: Rafael Bejarno
- 13 - Shahama
- Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: KHK Racing / Jockey: Flavien Prat
- Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: KHK Racing / Jockey: Flavien Prat
- 14 - Turnerloose
- Trainer: Brad Cox / Owner: Ike & Dawn Thrash / Jockey: Manny Franco
- Trainer: Brad Cox / Owner: Ike & Dawn Thrash / Jockey: Manny Franco
Kentucky Derby
- 1 - Mo Donegal
- Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: Donegal Racing & Repole Stable / Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
- Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: Donegal Racing & Repole Stable / Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
- 2 - Happy Jack
- Trainer: Doug O’Neill / Owner: Calumet Farm / Jockey: Rafael Bejarno
- Trainer: Doug O’Neill / Owner: Calumet Farm / Jockey: Rafael Bejarno
- 3 - Epicenter
- Trainer: Steve Asmussen / Owner: Winchell Thoroughbreds / Jockey: Joel Rosario
- Trainer: Steve Asmussen / Owner: Winchell Thoroughbreds / Jockey: Joel Rosario
- 4 - Summer Is Tomorrow
- Trainer: Bhupat Seemar / Owner: Michael Hilary Burke & Negar Burke / Jockey: Mickael Barzalona
- Trainer: Bhupat Seemar / Owner: Michael Hilary Burke & Negar Burke / Jockey: Mickael Barzalona
- 5 - Smile Happy
- Trainer: Kenny McPeek / Owner: Lucky Seven Stable / Jockey: Corey Lanerie
- Trainer: Kenny McPeek / Owner: Lucky Seven Stable / Jockey: Corey Lanerie
- 6 - Messier
- Trainer: Tim Yakteen / Owner: SF Racing, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables, Robert Masterson, Jay Schoenfarber, Waves Edge Capital, Catherine Donovan, Golconda Stable, Siena Farm / Jockey: John Velazquez
- Trainer: Tim Yakteen / Owner: SF Racing, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables, Robert Masterson, Jay Schoenfarber, Waves Edge Capital, Catherine Donovan, Golconda Stable, Siena Farm / Jockey: John Velazquez
- 7 - Crown Pride
- Trainer: Koichi Shintani / Owner: Teruya Yoshida / Jockey: Christophe Lemaire
- Trainer: Koichi Shintani / Owner: Teruya Yoshida / Jockey: Christophe Lemaire
- 8 - Charge It
- Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: Whisper Hill Farm / Jockey: Luis Saez
- Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: Whisper Hill Farm / Jockey: Luis Saez
- 9 - Tiz the Bomb
- Trainer: Kenny McPeek / Owner: Magdalena Racing (Lessee) / Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.
- Trainer: Kenny McPeek / Owner: Magdalena Racing (Lessee) / Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.
- 10 - Zandon
- Trainer: Chad Brown / Owner: Jeff Drown / Jockey: Flavien Prat
- Trainer: Chad Brown / Owner: Jeff Drown / Jockey: Flavien Prat
- 11 - Pioneer of Medina
- Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: Sumaya US Stables / Jockey: TBD
- Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: Sumaya US Stables / Jockey: TBD
- 12 - Taiba
- Trainer: Tim Yakteen / Owner: Zedan Racing Stables / Jockey: Mike Smith
- Trainer: Tim Yakteen / Owner: Zedan Racing Stables / Jockey: Mike Smith
- 13 - Simplification
- Trainer: Antonio Sano / Owner: Tami Bobo / Jockey: Jose Ortiz
- Trainer: Antonio Sano / Owner: Tami Bobo / Jockey: Jose Ortiz
- 14 - Barber Road
- Trainer: John Ortiz / Owner: WSS Racing / Jockey: Rey Guttierez
- Trainer: John Ortiz / Owner: WSS Racing / Jockey: Rey Guttierez
- 15 - White Arbarrio
- Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr. / Owner: C2 Racing Stable & La Milagrosa Stable / Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
- Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr. / Owner: C2 Racing Stable & La Milagrosa Stable / Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
- 16 - Cyberknife
- Trainer: Brad Cox / Owner: Gold Square / Jockey: Florent Geroux
- Trainer: Brad Cox / Owner: Gold Square / Jockey: Florent Geroux
- 17 - Classic Causeway
- Trainer: Brian Lynch / Owner: Kentucky West Racing & Clarke M. Cooper / Jockey: Julien Leparoux
- Trainer: Brian Lynch / Owner: Kentucky West Racing & Clarke M. Cooper / Jockey: Julien Leparoux
- 18 - Tawny Port
- Trainer: Brad Cox / Owner: Peachtree Stable / Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.
- Trainer: Brad Cox / Owner: Peachtree Stable / Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.
- 19 - Zozos
- Trainer: Brad Cox / Owner: Barry & Joni Butzow / Jockey: Manny Franco
- Trainer: Brad Cox / Owner: Barry & Joni Butzow / Jockey: Manny Franco
- 20 - Etheral Road
- Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas / Owner: Julie Gilbert & Aaron Sones / Jockey: TBD
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.