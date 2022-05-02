Post positions drawn for 2022 Kentucky Derby and Oaks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Post position drawings for the 148th Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks positioned horses, trainers, and jockeys for the weekend event, which will pack Churchill Downs at full capacity for the Run for the Roses and Run for the Lilies for the first time since 2019.

The Aristides Lounge on the second level of Churchill Downs’ Clubhouse hosted the post draws.

The post positions are as follows —

Kentucky Oaks

1 - Secret Oath

Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas / Owner: Briland Farm / Jockey: Luis Saez



2 - Nostalgic

Trainer: Bill Mott / Owner: Godolphin / Jockey: Jose Ortiz



3 - Hidden Connection

Trainer: Bret Calhoun / Owner: Hidden Brook Farm & Black Type Thoroughbreds / Jockey: Rey Gutierrez



4 - Nest

Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: Repole Stable, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners & Michael House / Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.



5 - Goddess of Fire

Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: Red Oak Stable / Jockey: John Velazquez



6 - Yuugiri

Trainer: Rodolphe Brisset / Owner: Tsunebumi & Sekie Yoshihara / Jockey: Florent Geroux



7 - Echo Zulu

Trainer: Steve Asmussen / Owner: L and N Racing & Winchell Thoroughbreds / Jockey: Joel Rosario



8 - Venti Valentine

Trainer: Jorge Abreu / Owner: NY Final Furling Racing Stable & Parkland Thoroughbreds / Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione



9 - Desert Dawn

Trainer: Phil D’Amato / Owner: H and E Ranch Inc. / Jockey: Umberto Rispoli



10 - Kathleen O.

Trainer: Shug McGaughey / Owner: Winngate Stables / Jockey: Javier Castellano



11 - Cocktail Moments

Trainer: Kenny McPeek / Owner: Dixiana Farms / Jockey: Corey Lanerie



12 - Candy Raid

Trainer: Keith Desormeaux / Owner: Don’t Tell My Wife Stables & J. Keith Desormeaux / Jockey: Rafael Bejarno



13 - Shahama

Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: KHK Racing / Jockey: Flavien Prat



14 - Turnerloose

Trainer: Brad Cox / Owner: Ike & Dawn Thrash / Jockey: Manny Franco





Kentucky Derby

1 - Mo Donegal

Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: Donegal Racing & Repole Stable / Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.



2 - Happy Jack

Trainer: Doug O’Neill / Owner: Calumet Farm / Jockey: Rafael Bejarno



3 - Epicenter

Trainer: Steve Asmussen / Owner: Winchell Thoroughbreds / Jockey: Joel Rosario



4 - Summer Is Tomorrow

Trainer: Bhupat Seemar / Owner: Michael Hilary Burke & Negar Burke / Jockey: Mickael Barzalona



5 - Smile Happy

Trainer: Kenny McPeek / Owner: Lucky Seven Stable / Jockey: Corey Lanerie



6 - Messier

Trainer: Tim Yakteen / Owner: SF Racing, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables, Robert Masterson, Jay Schoenfarber, Waves Edge Capital, Catherine Donovan, Golconda Stable, Siena Farm / Jockey: John Velazquez



7 - Crown Pride

Trainer: Koichi Shintani / Owner: Teruya Yoshida / Jockey: Christophe Lemaire



8 - Charge It

Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: Whisper Hill Farm / Jockey: Luis Saez



9 - Tiz the Bomb

Trainer: Kenny McPeek / Owner: Magdalena Racing (Lessee) / Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.



10 - Zandon

Trainer: Chad Brown / Owner: Jeff Drown / Jockey: Flavien Prat



11 - Pioneer of Medina

Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: Sumaya US Stables / Jockey: TBD



12 - Taiba

Trainer: Tim Yakteen / Owner: Zedan Racing Stables / Jockey: Mike Smith



13 - Simplification

Trainer: Antonio Sano / Owner: Tami Bobo / Jockey: Jose Ortiz



14 - Barber Road

Trainer: John Ortiz / Owner: WSS Racing / Jockey: Rey Guttierez



15 - White Arbarrio

Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr. / Owner: C2 Racing Stable & La Milagrosa Stable / Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione



16 - Cyberknife

Trainer: Brad Cox / Owner: Gold Square / Jockey: Florent Geroux



17 - Classic Causeway

Trainer: Brian Lynch / Owner: Kentucky West Racing & Clarke M. Cooper / Jockey: Julien Leparoux



18 - Tawny Port

Trainer: Brad Cox / Owner: Peachtree Stable / Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.



19 - Zozos

Trainer: Brad Cox / Owner: Barry & Joni Butzow / Jockey: Manny Franco



20 - Etheral Road

Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas / Owner: Julie Gilbert & Aaron Sones / Jockey: TBD



