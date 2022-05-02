Officer shot, manhunt ongoing

FLATWOODS, Ky. (WSAZ) - A Flatwoods, Ky. Police Officer has been shot, and a manhunt for the person who pulled the trigger is ongoing.

The shooting happened about 2:30 Monday morning in the 100 block of East St. in Flatwoods. Kentucky State Police say the Flatwoods Police Dept. Officer was responding to a 911 call of a suspicious person.

The officer was flown to the hospital. Kentucky State Police say the officer is stable after undergoing surgery.

Russell Ind. Schools are closed Monday due to safety concerns.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.