Officer shot, manhunt ongoing

A blurry image is captured from surveillance footage of the man Kentucky State Police believe shot a Flatwoods Police officer Monday morning.
A blurry image is captured from surveillance footage of the man Kentucky State Police believe shot a Flatwoods Police officer Monday morning.(KSP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLATWOODS, Ky. (WSAZ) - A Flatwoods, Ky. Police Officer has been shot, and a manhunt for the person who pulled the trigger is ongoing.

The shooting happened about 2:30 Monday morning in the 100 block of East St. in Flatwoods. Kentucky State Police say the Flatwoods Police Dept. Officer was responding to a 911 call of a suspicious person.

The officer was flown to the hospital. Kentucky State Police say the officer is stable after undergoing surgery.

Russell Ind. Schools are closed Monday due to safety concerns.

