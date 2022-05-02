Paintsville High School to get $2.5 million for career center

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After record funding was announced for Kentucky schools through the new state budget, Representative Bobby McCool announced Paintsville High School will be getting $2.5 million for a new career center.

The goal of the career center will be to connect rural students with remote jobs and career pathways in high-demand industries.

The high school will be using a location on Main Street to create the new learning center.

“When we talk about the future world of work, one benefit of the pandemic is it showcased the ability to work anywhere. We have the talent here in the mountains and across coal country. We just need to tap into their potential,” said McCool, who represents Johnson, Martin, and part of Pike counties. “That’s why we’re taking a proactive approach to developing and retaining talent right here in Eastern Kentucky. Any of these can be our commonwealth’s next big industry, and I look forward to seeing what’s on the horizon.”

The initiative aims to offer innovative programming for each student’s specific interests.

