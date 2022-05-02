At least 20 horses dead in Scott Co. barn fire

Scott Co., Ky. (WKYT) - At least 20 horses are dead after a barn caught fire in Scott County over the weekend.

Firefighters confirm a barn at Brannon Stables caught fire early Sunday morning.

Crews say it was completely burned to the ground by the time they made it there.

There is no official word on what sparked the fire.

Fire officials say they will be back out at the scene this week to continue the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.