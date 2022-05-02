Advertisement

Lawrence County native advances on American Idol

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 5 a.m. Hour
By Dakota Makres
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (WYMT) - Lawrence County Native Noah Thompson has advanced to the next level on American Idol.

Thompson made his way into the Top 7 Sunday night.

It was Disney week in Hollywood and Thompson sang “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from the animated movie Toy Story.

He usually sings country songs but has proven he can do it all the past few weeks.

Congrats Noah!

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

