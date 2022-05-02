Lawrence County native advances on American Idol

LOS ANGELES (WYMT) - Lawrence County Native Noah Thompson has advanced to the next level on American Idol.

Thompson made his way into the Top 7 Sunday night.

It was Disney week in Hollywood and Thompson sang “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from the animated movie Toy Story.

He usually sings country songs but has proven he can do it all the past few weeks.

Congrats Noah!

