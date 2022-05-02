KSP raffle underway as tickets for truck support Trooper Island

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police is hosting its Trooper Island raffle, giving people a chance at a new truck to support an old favorite tradition.

A 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Denali is up for grabs as troopers from posts across the state set up to stress the importance of the money the raffle brings in.

“You can ask anyone who’s been to Trooper Island, it’s just a great experience for the kids. And we’re taking kids that may otherwise not be able to go on vacation or to attend a summer camp,” said Post 9 PAO, Trooper Michael Coleman.

Trooper Coleman said the money raised from these raffles is crucial in the continuance of Trooper Island, keeping the summer camp free to underprivileged kids ages 10-12. But if you missed Coleman at Pikeville Walmart Monday there will be plenty of opportunities to give.

“It takes about $300 per child to be able to fund them to go to the island. So we just ask that if you see us out at these events, stop by, or even go online, purchase raffle tickets so we can continue the tradition of taking these kids to the camp,” said Coleman.

The online portal is available to enter the raffle electronically.

“If you know a child between the ages of 10 and 12 that’s interested in going to the island, please reach out to Kentucky State Police Post 9,” said Coleman. “Hopefully, we can take your child!”

Post 9 is still accepting applications to be part of this year’s Trooper Island. You can find more information on the Trooper Island website, or apply here.

