Kentucky doctor talks stigma around mental health following death of Naomi Judd

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Country music fans are still in shock about the death of country music icon Naomi Judd.

Doctor Jonathan Martin, Medical Director of the Behavioral Health Clinic at Baptist Health Corbin told WYMT the death of Naomi Judd hit home for behavioral health specialists like himself.

The 76-year-old country music icon died on Saturday. CBS News reports the singer struggled with severe depression and trauma from childhood sexual abuse

Dr. Martin said he makes sure to talk with his new patients and asks if they are, or have ever struggled with those types of situations.

He said there is still a stigma around getting help for mental illness.

“We’ve done a lot better moving forward and we continue to make progress,” he said. “That stigma still exists, there’s people that don’t want to go see a psychiatrist or therapist because they don’t want people to see their car in a parking lot.”

