Advertisement

Kentucky doctor talks stigma around mental health following death of Naomi Judd

The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd
The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd(Kristin Barlowe)
By Dakota Makres
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Country music fans are still in shock about the death of country music icon Naomi Judd.

Doctor Jonathan Martin, Medical Director of the Behavioral Health Clinic at Baptist Health Corbin told WYMT the death of Naomi Judd hit home for behavioral health specialists like himself.

The 76-year-old country music icon died on Saturday. CBS News reports the singer struggled with severe depression and trauma from childhood sexual abuse

Dr. Martin said he makes sure to talk with his new patients and asks if they are, or have ever struggled with those types of situations.

He said there is still a stigma around getting help for mental illness.

“We’ve done a lot better moving forward and we continue to make progress,” he said. “That stigma still exists, there’s people that don’t want to go see a psychiatrist or therapist because they don’t want people to see their car in a parking lot.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire broke out at the Floyd County Schools Bus Garage late Saturday night. Crews continue to...
Multiple school buses, work trucks damaged in late night fire in Floyd County
Brandy Dowdy, the owner of the dogs, was arrested for manslaughter and dangerous dog law....
Woman killed by pack of dogs while investigating dog attack
Man arrested, accused of shooting officer in neck
Loretta Lynn performs at the BBC Music Showcase at Stubb's during South By Southwest on...
EKY native and country superstar Loretta Lynn issues statement on the death of Naomi Judd
Death investigation underway in Laurel County

Latest News

Trooper Island brings in underprivileged kids from across the commonwealth every summer.
KSP raffle underway as tickets for truck support Trooper Island
Double Kwik announces plans to open several Papa Johns locations
Kentucky State Police arrested Jonathan Smithers, 42, of Catlettsburg a little before 7:30...
Man arrested, accused of shooting officer in neck
Paintsville HS rendering
Paintsville High School to get $2.5 million for career center