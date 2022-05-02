Advertisement

The Judds join the Country Music Hall of Fame


The Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame a day after Naomi's surprising death.
By Justina Latimer
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country legends came out to the Country Music Hall of Fame Ceremony induction ceremony Sunday. The ceremony was filled with tears, music, and laughter, just a day after Naomi Judd died unexpectedly Saturday.

The loss of Naomi Judd altered the normally celebratory ceremony. Still, the music played on as the genre’s singers and musicians mourned the country legend while celebrating the four inductees: The Judds, Ray Charles, Eddie Bayers, and Pete Drake.

Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Vince Gill, and many more performed their hit songs. The emotions were visible on stage, as many people gave their condolences, and even the family said a few words.

Sisters Wynonna and Ashley Judd talked about their memory of their mother. Then, they accepted the induction amid tears, holding onto each other and reciting a Bible verse together.

“I’m sorry that she couldn’t hang on until today,” Ashley Judd said of her mother to the crowd while crying. Wynonna Judd talked about the family gathering as they said goodbye to her and she and Ashley Judd recited Psalm 23.

“Though my heart is broken I will continue to sing,” Wynonna Judd said.

Pete Drake was the first of the night to be welcomed into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Two performances followed it, and his wife accepted his medallion. Eddie Bayers was the next to be honored, and finally, legendary musician Ray Charles.

The ceremony demonstrated that even in trying times like tonight, members of the music industry support one another.

