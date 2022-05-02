Advertisement

Jackie Robinson’s used All-Star Game bat sells for $1.08 million

Jackie Robinson's bat sold for $1.08 million, according to Goldin Auctions.
Jackie Robinson's bat sold for $1.08 million, according to Goldin Auctions.(Goldin Auctions)
By CNN
Published: May. 2, 2022
(CNN) – Baseball legend Jackie Robinson’s All-Star Game bat sold for $1 million in an auction Saturday.

Goldin Auctions announced the sale of the 1949 bat, which came directly from Rachel Robinson, Jackie Robinson’s widow.

While it is rare for a baseball bat to fetch more than $1 million, the sale was not an all-time record.

That record belongs to the bat Babe Ruth used to hit his first home run for the Yankees, which sold for $1.2 million.

The single-most expensive piece of Jackie Robinson memorabilia is a game-worn Brooklyn Dodgers Jersey. His famous number 42 Jersey sold for more than $4.2 million last year.

