Harlan church set to benefit from 48th annual Poor Man’s Derby Eve Party

The Christ Church Harlan congregation was formed in the 1920's and the sandstone church was...
The Christ Church Harlan congregation was formed in the 1920's and the sandstone church was opened on February 22, 1931. It was consecrated by Bishop Abbott on July 11, 1937 when it became a parish of the Diocese of Lexington.(Zak Hawke/WYMT)
By Zak Hawke
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The annual Poor Man’s Harlan County Derby Eve Party is an event that raises funds for charitable organizations.

The entry fee, which is $25, will serve as a donation benefitting Christ Episcopal Church in Harlan.

Tara Bryson, a member of the Church’s congregation, said she and all the members are feeling grateful and look forward to using these funds to continue their mission in the community.

”Getting this influx of money from the Morgan family is really exciting for us because we get to come together and think, ‘how can we best help the community that they wanted to help.’”

After a two year hiatus due to COVID-19, party organizer Bill Morgan Jr. told our sister station, WKYT, that he is excited to be back, but he’s also happy to raise money for an Eastern Kentucky cause that is close to his heart.

“We’re going to be back at it full swing,” said Bill Morgan III, president of Old Bill Morgan Tire Company. “You’ll still see everybody from State Senators here to the lowliest man on the totem pole.”

Church officials said the members of Christ Episcopal Church maintain active outreach with Christ’s Hands, a local food pantry, medical clinic and homeless shelter. They also support local backpack programs and community music along with other charitable programs.

The party is Friday, May 6 at the Roxy Bar and Stagger Inn in downtown Lexington.

