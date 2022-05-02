Advertisement

Federal judge extends temporary restraining on Ky. abortion law

A federal judge is extending a temporary restraining order on Kentucky's new abortion law.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - A federal judge is extending a temporary restraining order on Kentucky’s new abortion law.

In April, the law was temporarily blocked after the state’s two remaining clinics said they couldn’t meet its requirements.

PREVIOUS: Kentucky abortion law blocked in win for clinics

The clinics filed a lawsuit, saying the requirements of House Bill 3 are so tough, that they practically ended abortions in the state.

HB 3 bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, replacing the state’s previous 20-week limit.

After hearing arguments from Planned Parenthood and ACLU, the judge extended the temporary restraining order for two weeks.

