Federal judge extends temporary restraining on Ky. abortion law
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - A federal judge is extending a temporary restraining order on Kentucky’s new abortion law.
In April, the law was temporarily blocked after the state’s two remaining clinics said they couldn’t meet its requirements.
The clinics filed a lawsuit, saying the requirements of House Bill 3 are so tough, that they practically ended abortions in the state.
HB 3 bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, replacing the state’s previous 20-week limit.
After hearing arguments from Planned Parenthood and ACLU, the judge extended the temporary restraining order for two weeks.
Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.