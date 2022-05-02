Advertisement

Double Kwik announces plans to open several Papa Johns locations

(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - In a release posted to Facebook on Monday, officials with Double Kwik announced plans to open seven Papa Johns locations across Eastern Kentucky.

They said renovations will be happening at different Double Kwik locations to open the restaurants.

The first location will be the Whitesburg Double Kwik with a tentative opening date of December 2022.

“We are excited to partner with a national favorite to provide the communities we serve with a quality carryout pizza option,” said Heather Burton, chief operating officer of Double Kwik. “Papa Johns was a natural fit with its fresh dough and ingredients complimenting the many quality food items offered in our Double Kwik locations.”

