COVID-19 cases slowly going up in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Health experts said COVID cases are slowly ticking back up.

“Too many people have gone back to pre-COVID lifestyle and we’re not there yet,” said Kevin Hall with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

Hall said two weeks ago Lexington saw a weekly average of 30 new cases a day. Now it’s a weekly average of 57 new cases a day. He said hospitalizations are likely to go up. The city reports about 70% of eligible people in Lexington are fully vaccinated.

“Only about 48% have the recommended boosters vaccinations, so it’s important to complete the series,” Hall said.

He said anyone 50 or older or immunocompromised are eligible for a second booster four months after receiving the first.

Health experts said to be mindful of your symptoms as flu season lingers and we head into allergy symptoms.

“If you’ve got a cough or a fever, it’s better to be safe than sorry, get tested, make sure you’re not at risk of spreading this to others,” Hall said.

As people got back to their normal lives, Hall says it’s important that people do so cautiously. He recommends wearing a mask in public areas, especially if you are immuno-compromised or not fully vaccinated.

