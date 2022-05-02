Beautiful start to the new week, storms return Tuesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - You can trade in your umbrellas for sunglasses today. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to put them away for too long.

Today and Tonight

Today’s weather in a word: Beautiful. We’ll start the day in the 50s, but we will quickly make a run at the 80-degree mark thanks to abundant sunshine for much of the day. Enjoy it. Clouds will start to move back in as soon as tonight. Lows will drop into the low 60s by Tuesday morning. We will stay dry though.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday, the rain chances return and they will be joined by some strong storms as the cold front gets closer. Right now, the Storm Prediction Center has parts of our region under a severe risk for Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening. We will keep you posted once new information comes in.

As of now, the Storm Prediction Center has parts of our region under a severe risk Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening. (WYMT Weather)

While I believe damaging winds and small hail will be our main threats, we’ll keep a close eye on it. Make sure you have a way to get alerts quickly if they are issued like a NOAA weather radio or the WYMT weather app.

Those storm chances will continue for a while into Tuesday night before starting to thin out for a bit. Lows will drop into the low 60s overnight.

Our next system looks to impact us by the end of the week. On the way to it, we will continue to see daily chances for scattered showers and storms. Highs Wednesday will only make it into the mid-70s behind the first front. Lows Wednesday night will drop into the upper 50s.

Thursday looks a little warmer with highs back into the upper 70s and falling into the 60-degree range overnight. Models are still torn on when the front will move through, but right now, it looks like it will be Thursday night into Friday. Highs Friday will only climb into the low 70s, if you’re lucky.

We’ll keep you posted!

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.