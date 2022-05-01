Veterinarians are reminding people to protect pets against heartworms

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As summertime approaches, veterinarians are reminding pet owners to take preventative measures against heartworms.

Heart worms are a parasitic roundworm that is spread through mosquito bites and can cause various heart and lung issues in animals.

Cats are at risk for heartworms, but they are more commonly seen in dogs.

Dr. William Hagans at Town & Country Animal Clinic said even if your pets stay indoors, it is still important to have them treated for ticks, fleas and heartworms.

“Parasites don’t choose what species they want to get on. You can pack them on yourself into your pets,” said Dr. Hagans. “During the summer, windows are open, everyone’s enjoying it, mosquitos go inside, so it’s very important even if you have an indoor pet, that they stay on preventatives year-round.”

Dr. Hagans added that there are several kinds of preventatives to look into, but regardless of what you choose for your pet, it is important that the medication comes from a reputable source.

