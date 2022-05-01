Undrafted Wildcats receive free agent offers

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Multiple Wildcats who went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft have received UDFA offers from professional organizations.

#Kentucky DL Marquan McCall is signing with the #Panthers as a UDFA, per sources. — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) April 30, 2022

Marquan “Boogie” McCall signed an agreement with the Carolina Panthers. McCall had nine tackles and two quarterback hurries in just nine of 13 games, suffering an injury mid-season.

Giants are signing Kentucky DB Yusuf Corker as UDFA, per source — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) April 30, 2022

Yusuf Corker will join Wan’dale Robinson in New York after signing with the Giants. Corker was a Reese’s Senior Bowl participant and had 81 tackles during his senior season.

Excited to be a Bengal! 🐅🐅 pic.twitter.com/BGnh0qFbgh — Justin Rigg (@justinrigg83) April 30, 2022

Tight end Justin Rigg signed with the Cincinnati Bengals. He played in a school-record 63 career games with 35 starts, averaging 10.9 yards per catch.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.