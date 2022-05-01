Advertisement

Undrafted Wildcats receive free agent offers

Marquan McCall UK Football Training Camp 2021 Photo by Jacob Noger | UK Football
Marquan McCall UK Football Training Camp 2021 Photo by Jacob Noger | UK Football(UK Athletics)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Multiple Wildcats who went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft have received UDFA offers from professional organizations.

Marquan “Boogie” McCall signed an agreement with the Carolina Panthers. McCall had nine tackles and two quarterback hurries in just nine of 13 games, suffering an injury mid-season.

Yusuf Corker will join Wan’dale Robinson in New York after signing with the Giants. Corker was a Reese’s Senior Bowl participant and had 81 tackles during his senior season.

Tight end Justin Rigg signed with the Cincinnati Bengals. He played in a school-record 63 career games with 35 starts, averaging 10.9 yards per catch.

