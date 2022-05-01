Strong storms possible early, skies dry out later

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some storms are rolling through the area Sunday morning and a few of them could be strong to severe.

Overnight, the Storm Prediction Center put the eastern part of our region under a 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather. Those are the counties in yellow on the map below.

Early Sunday morning, the Storm Prediction Center upgraded parts of the region to a 2 out of 5 slight risk. Some stronger storms are possible this morning into the early afternoon. (WYMT Weather)

I do believe anything severe will happen before or just after lunchtime. We are keeping a close eye on things and will alert you instantly if any warnings go out. You can also get those yourself by downloading the WYMT weather app.

Highs top out in the mid to upper 70s.

Skies will start to clear out overnight and we should drop into the low to mid-50s by Monday morning.

Extended Forecast

After a dry and almost summer-like feeling day on Monday, rain chances will return in scattered form for much of next week. The sunshine will carry us close to the 80-degree mark on Monday before dropping us to around 60 Monday night.

An approaching front could bring us some storm chances on Tuesday, especially late. So that will be something to keep an eye on. Highs will again soar into the low 80s before dropping into the low 60s overnight.

Scattered chances for showers and storms will carry us through the end of next week. Highs stay into the 70s with lows dropping to around 60.

