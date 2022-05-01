Advertisement

Storms briefly exit as May begins

WYMT Mostly Sunny
WYMT Mostly Sunny(WYMT)
By Evan Hatter
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We began this morning on a rather soggy, and stormy note as some noisy storms dropped some brief heavy rain on the mountains. The good news, is that dry skies continue for the short term...before more showers and storms work in.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

This morning’s disturbance continues to push away from us this evening, leaving us with sunshine and only a few spotty storms. Those should dissipate this evening and overnight and we’ll be left with mostly clear skies as overnight lows drop to near average in the lower to middle 50s.

Sunshine will be out to greet us at the beginning of the first work week of May on our Monday morning. Combine the sunshine with light west winds and we’ll end up with highs close to about 80° which is above average...but not excessively so. We’ll continue to see clouds on the increase late Monday and into Tuesday as the next in a series of weathermakers will push closer to the mountains. This will keep us slightly milder overnight, with lows in the upper 50s to near 60°.

The Work Week and Beyond

We’re still looking at the possibility for multiple waves of showers and thunderstorms to move through the region as we head through the work week. Our next biggest chance will be during the day on Tuesday as a strong low pressure and a cold front attached to it will bring us chances for scattered showers and storms, some of which could be on the strong side. Much of the area remains in a Level 1 Marginal Risk for severe weather Tuesday afternoon, so stay tuned for details on that. Highs still end up near 80°. Storms will be around late in the day and through the evening hours as lows fall into the lower 60s.

We’ll dry out a bit for Wednesday before another shot at showers and storms works in for Thursday and into early Friday. And I can’t rule out strong storms then either. Highs each day will remain in the lower to middle 70s with overnight lows in the lower to middle 50s. Some showers could hang on for the weekend as Saturday looks cooler, but sunny and warmer conditions look to return by next Sunday.

