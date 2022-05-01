President of Eastern Telephone and Technologies wins Leadership Award for Media and Technology

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Daryl Maynard, President of Eastern Telephone and Technologies in Pikeville, wpm the 2022 East Kentucky Leadership Award for Leadership and Technology.

Maynard’s focus for years has been getting fast, affordable broadband internet service to the mountains.

“So basically, that’s what I’ve been doing since 2015, is working on that effort to”...”trying to help eastern Kentucky get affordable broadband as quick as they can.” He said.

Maynard has fought for broadband committees and feasibility studies in local governments. But he says his message didn’t take off until the pandemic.

““It really didn’t take off until the pandemic.” He said. “Okay this is infrastructure, we can no longer do without it, it’s no longer a luxury.”

Maynard says he is seeing improvements, with federal and state assistance laying the groundwork. Maynard says its up to smaller, local TELCOs to fill in the gaps.

“It’s not about profits for broadband. We need it for education, we need it for telehealth, we need it for remote work.” He said.

The 2022 East Kentucky Leadership Award for Media and Technology goes to Daryl Maynard.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.