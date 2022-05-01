Advertisement

President of Eastern Telephone and Technologies wins Leadership Award for Media and Technology

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Sunday
By Keaton Hall
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Daryl Maynard, President of Eastern Telephone and Technologies in Pikeville, wpm the 2022 East Kentucky Leadership Award for Leadership and Technology.

Maynard’s focus for years has been getting fast, affordable broadband internet service to the mountains.

“So basically, that’s what I’ve been doing since 2015, is working on that effort to”...”trying to help eastern Kentucky get affordable broadband as quick as they can.” He said.

Maynard has fought for broadband committees and feasibility studies in local governments. But he says his message didn’t take off until the pandemic.

““It really didn’t take off until the pandemic.” He said. “Okay this is infrastructure, we can no longer do without it, it’s no longer a luxury.”

Maynard says he is seeing improvements, with federal and state assistance laying the groundwork. Maynard says its up to smaller, local TELCOs to fill in the gaps.

“It’s not about profits for broadband. We need it for education, we need it for telehealth, we need it for remote work.” He said.

The 2022 East Kentucky Leadership Award for Media and Technology goes to Daryl Maynard.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Police: “Situation under control” following escape attempt at Southern Kentucky jail
A fire broke out at the Floyd County Schools Bus Garage late Saturday night. Crews continue to...
Multiple school buses, work trucks damaged in late night fire in Floyd County
Loretta Lynn performs at the BBC Music Showcase at Stubb's during South By Southwest on...
EKY native and country superstar Loretta Lynn issues statement on the death of Naomi Judd
Death investigation underway in Laurel County

Latest News

COTTON CANDY
Local non-profit organization helps kids have a Merry Christmas with cotton candy - 6pm
FC BUS FIRE
Floyd County Schools on regular schedule despite transportation garage fire - 6pm
Christmas for Kids of Kentucky is a non-profit that raises money throughout the year to ensure...
Local non-profit organization helps kids have a Merry Christmas with cotton candy
Two buses were completely destroyed following a fire at the Floyd County Schools transportation...
Floyd County Schools on regular schedule despite transportation garage fire