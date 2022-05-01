Pikeville beats Lyon County to advance to All “A” title game

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Panthers are on to another state championship.

The PHS baseball team beat Lyon County 3-1 in the All “A” State Semifinals to advance to the championship game.

The Panthers scored two quick runs in the top of the third, then added another in the fifth to secure the win.

PHS will play the winner of the Beechwood/Danville game in the title game at around 3 p.m. at EKU.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.