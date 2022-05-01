Advertisement

Pikeville beats Lyon County to advance to All “A” title game

Tate Walters singles in the fifth inning against Lyon County.
Tate Walters singles in the fifth inning against Lyon County.(John Lowe/WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Panthers are on to another state championship.

The PHS baseball team beat Lyon County 3-1 in the All “A” State Semifinals to advance to the championship game.

The Panthers scored two quick runs in the top of the third, then added another in the fifth to secure the win.

PHS will play the winner of the Beechwood/Danville game in the title game at around 3 p.m. at EKU.

