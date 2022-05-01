Local non-profit organization helps kids have a Merry Christmas with cotton candy

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Sunday

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Christmas for Kids of Kentucky is a non-profit organization that focuses on making sure kids have a Merry Christmas.

At Market 606 on Saturday, folks with the non-profit made sure children in Paintsville were happy by handing out free cotton candy but were also taking donations.

“From December 11th to December 10th of the next year, we’re just raising as much money as possible through all the organization’s efforts,” said Christmas for Kids of Kentucky President Brandon May. “This year, of course, we’re here at Market 606, we’ll be at Spring Fling, we have the Paul Griner Memorial Scramble that all the benefit of that goes to Christmas for Kids this year at Paintsville Country Club.”

May says if you missed out on cotton candy at Market 606, the non-profit will also be at Paintsville’s Spring Fling on May 21 and 22 as well as the Paul Griner Memorial Golf Scramble on June 25.

You can find out how to donate to Christmas for Kids of Kentucky on Facebook, here.

