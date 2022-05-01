Healthcare professionals are reminding parents to keep their kids up to date on vaccinations

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - April 24th through April 30th marked National Infant Immunization Week, but healthcare professionals are continuing to promote infant and childhood vaccinations beyond this window of time.

“When we look back in the history of public health and healthcare, immunizations have saved more lives than any other healthcare intervention that has occurred,” said Scott Lockard, Public Health Director for the Kentucky River District Health Department.

From whooping cough to polio, healthcare providers and pediatricians, like Dr. Travis Johnson at Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky, are reminding parents to keep their kids up to date on vaccinations.

“It is super important that you take your kids in for their yearly checkups, all of their well child visits,” said Dr. Johnson. “Those are the visits that we monitor for vaccinations to make sure that you’re up to date and if you’re behind, we get you caught up, if you’re due for some, we can talk about it.”

Dr. Johnson said a a few kids who are unvaccinated will not affect much, but once the number of unvaccinated children increases, so do other problems.

“At a certain point, those diseases can pop back up. That’s why you may have seen measles outbreaks out in California and stuff like that, the reason those happen is because they had decreased herd immunity,” he said. “So, the less kids who get vaccinated, the more likely these diseases are to reoccur, which would obviously be problematic for people.”

Lockard said to avoid feeding into misinformation. When in doubt about a vaccine, talk to a reputable source.

“Talk to your pediatrician, talk to your family doctor, talk to us here at the health department,” said Lockard. “We’ll make sure that you have the most accurate information so you can make an informed decision for your child and your family.”

Lockard added that child immunizations declined during the pandemic due to a multitude of reasons, so if your child is not up to date on their vaccinations, its important to reach out to your primary care provider to get that taken care of.

