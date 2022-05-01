Floyd County Schools on regular schedule despite transportation garage fire

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Despite a large fire damaging or destroying multiple buses, work trucks, and the transportation garage’s structure in Martin late Saturday night, officials with the Floyd County Board of Education have confirmed that school will remain on regular schedule.

Floyd County Schools Chief of Transportation Joe Marson also confirmed that there were no injuries during Saturday’s fire.

“Nobody was hurt, no injuries,” said Marson. “Got a call at 10:30 on a Saturday night and we’re not open for business at that time, so nobody was on duty when the call came in.”

According to firefighters on the scene Saturday night, two buses were destroyed and two work trucks were damaged. The Floyd County Schools STEM bus was also damaged during the fire after making an appearance at Mountain E-Day mere hours before.

Marson also confirmed that there was structural damage to the garage.

“There’s structural damage to the building that we’ll have to wait on the assessment to make a final determination on that,” said Marson, “but it’s significant, the damage is significant, at this point. We know that today.”

Officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation and, more than 12 hours after the call, the building was still smoldering.

“At this point, the cause is yet to be determined,” said Marson. “We’re waiting on the experts to come in and do their assessment and then let us know from that point.”

Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd also wanted to thank first responders and members of the Floyd County Schools team for their effort during the blaze.

“We want to thank the Martin Fire Department, the Left Beaver Rescue Squad, the Maytown Fire Department, and all the first responders, law enforcement, emergency management,” said Shepherd in a release on Sunday, “Chief of Transportation Joe Marson, and members of our Floyd County Schools team for their outstanding job last night, doing anything they could to help.”

Marson also said the school district is fortunate that there was no damage to the rest of the district’s fleet of buses.

