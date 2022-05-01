Multiple school buses, work trucks damaged in late night fire in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 12:35 a.m. 5-1-2022 Update: Firefighters now tell our Buddy Forbes that two school buses are damaged beyond repair and the STEM bus, along with two work trucks inside the garage, were damaged.

As of this update, the fire is still burning and is under investigation. So far, no injuries have been reported.

12 a.m. 5-1-2022 Update: WYMT’s Buddy Forbes tells us at least two school buses, including the STEM bus, have suffered damage.

We are told the STEM bus was just at the E-Day Event in Pikeville on Saturday.

Below are the two damaged buses:

Photo Courtesy: Buddy Forbes (WYMT)

Original Story 4-30-2022:

Firefighters from the Martin City Fire Department responded to a call around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Floyd County Schools bus garage on Highway 122.

When they arrived, they found the garage was on fire.

Crews from Maytown and Left Beaver fire departments also responded.

No word on what caused the fire or how much damage there is.

Drivers in the area should use caution and be ready for delays as crews work to put out the flames.

We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.