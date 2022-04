HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Another Kentucky Wildcat has been selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Kentucky tackle Darian Kinnard was selected in the fifth round of the draft by the Kansas City Chiefs with the 145th overall pick.

Kinnard was UK’s 12th consensus All-American, the first Wildcat to win the award since Sam Ball in 1965.

