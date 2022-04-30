UK defensive end Josh Paschal drafted in second round by Lions

LAS VEGAS (WYMT) - The second Kentucky Wildcat has been selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Kentucky defensive end Josh Paschal was selected in the 2nd round of the draft by the Detroit Lions with the 46th overall pick.

He played in 52 career games with Big Blue, including 37 starts. He earned first-team all-SEC honors from the Associated Press and Phil Steele.

