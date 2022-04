HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Junior Kentucky forward Keion Brooks has entered the transfer portal according to multiple reports, including Jeff Goodman at Stadium.

Kentucky forward Keion Brooks has gone portaling, the portal told @Stadium. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 30, 2022

Brooks started in all 33 games he appeared in this season, averaging 10.8 points per game.

