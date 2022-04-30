Rain chances return late and carry into Sunday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our warm day will turn into a mild night, but some rain chances are on the way back to carry us from April into May.

Saturday Night & Sunday

While we will stay dry for a while, rain chances will return late tonight and carry us into the early morning hours of Sunday. Lows should drop into the low to mid 60s overnight.

We look to stay mainly cloudy on Sunday, but some peeks of sunshine could break through at times. Chances for showers and storms will continue before wrapping up later in the evening. It will definitely not be an all-day washout for sure. Highs top out in the mid to upper 70s.

Skies will start to clear out overnight and we should drop into the low to mid-50s by Monday morning.

Extended Forecast

After a dry and almost summer-like feeling day on Monday, rain chances will return in scattered form for much of next week. The sunshine will carry us close to the 80-degree mark on Monday before dropping us to around 60 Monday night.

An approaching front could bring us some storm chances on Tuesday, especially late. So that will be something to keep an eye on. Highs will again soar into the low 80s before dropping into the low 60s overnight.

Scattered chances for showers and storms will carry us through the end of next week. Highs stay into the 70s with lows dropping to around 60.

