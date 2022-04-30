Advertisement

Police: “Situation under control” following escape attempt at Southern Kentucky jail

(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Multiple police departments were called to the Whitley County Detention Center Friday night following what is being called an attempted escape.

In a post on the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page, officials said around midnight, their office along with other law enforcement agencies were called to the detention center for a possible escape attempt.

The post states the situation is under control, no one was injured and all prisoners are accounted for.

Police say there is no threat or danger to the community at this time.

We are working to learn more about this situation and will pass further details along as we know more.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gavel
Former EKY funeral home owner indicted on more than 30 counts of violating trust provision, theft
Callie Witt
Rider dead after being thrown from horse at Keeneland
Ricky D. Boyd
Sheriff: results determine identity of skull found in Johnson County
Gov. Andy Beshear announces seven more regional licensing offices in Kentucky
Dr. Loey Kousa operated East KY Clinic PLLC in Paintsville. If charged, he could be punishable...
Eastern Kentucky Doctor charged for billing unnecessary tests and creating false records

Latest News

Joshua Wallen was arrested Thursday by the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.
Johnson County man facing charges of receiving stolen property
UPIKE Film Festival - 11:00 p.m.
UPIKE Film Festival - 11:00 p.m.
Highrise Fire - 11:00 p.m.
Highrise Fire - 11:00 p.m.
Johnson County Trail Day - 11:00 p.m.
Johnson County Trail Day - 11:00 p.m.