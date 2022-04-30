Police: “Situation under control” following escape attempt at Southern Kentucky jail

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Multiple police departments were called to the Whitley County Detention Center Friday night following what is being called an attempted escape.

In a post on the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page, officials said around midnight, their office along with other law enforcement agencies were called to the detention center for a possible escape attempt.

The post states the situation is under control, no one was injured and all prisoners are accounted for.

Police say there is no threat or danger to the community at this time.

We are working to learn more about this situation and will pass further details along as we know more.

