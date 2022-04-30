Advertisement

Pikeville wins, Hazard falls in All “A” baseball quarterfinals

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday
By John Lowe
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - The mountain teams split the early doubleheader at the All “A” State Baseball quarterfinals at EKU.

In the first game of the day, Pikeville came back from an early defecit against Glasgow to win 4-1.

Panther freshman pitcher Isaac Duty pitched a complete game, allowing only two hits in the second inning to pick up the win.

In the second game, Hazard’s rally came up just short against Lyon County in a 5-3 loss.

Pikeville will take on Lyon County in the semifinals on Sunday at 8:30 a.m.

