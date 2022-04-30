Pikeville wins, Hazard falls in All “A” baseball quarterfinals

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - The mountain teams split the early doubleheader at the All “A” State Baseball quarterfinals at EKU.

In the first game of the day, Pikeville came back from an early defecit against Glasgow to win 4-1.

Panther freshman pitcher Isaac Duty pitched a complete game, allowing only two hits in the second inning to pick up the win.

In the second game, Hazard’s rally came up just short against Lyon County in a 5-3 loss.

Pikeville will take on Lyon County in the semifinals on Sunday at 8:30 a.m.

