National Drug Take Back Day events held across the mountains

Saturday, communities across the country will take part in the DEA's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.(DEA)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - If you are looking for somewhere to dispose of your unwanted or unneeded prescription medications, Saturday was the day for you.

As part of National Drug Take Back Day, several locations were set up across the mountains, including one at the Kentucky State Police Post in Hazard.

The medicine collected Saturday will be destroyed in a safe way. KSP Sgt. Joel Abner said the event benefits Kentucky communities in several ways.

“We’re glad to be able to provide an outlet for people to destroy their medication. This way we’re not having it flushed in our waterways, it’s not randomly thrown out in the garbage, again, posing a potentially dangerous situation to someone who has their hands on it that shouldn’t have it,” said Sgt. Abner.

If you missed the event, that’s ok. Officials say you can still drop off your medications at any state police post during regular business hours.

