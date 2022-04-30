Advertisement

Most back in their homes following close call during apartment building fire in Harlan

Harlan Apartment
Harlan Apartment(Alyssa Williams)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a close call for some following reports of a fire Friday night at an apartment building in Harlan.

Firefighters from Harlan and Sunshine Fire Departments were called to the scene around 8 p.m. When crews arrived, they discovered the fire started in the bedroom of an apartment on the sixth floor.

The Red Cross was quickly called in to assist those who were displaced during the incident, something Harlan Fire Chief Linette Hutchinson says was a big help.

“The extension office opened the depot, so we were able to park inside of the depot and people that were displaced had a place to talk to Red Cross so they could be rehoused, but the only rehousing we had to do was the occupants of that apartment. Everybody else was able to go back in,” Hutchinson said.

We are told one person in the affected apartment was treated for first-degree burns, but no other serious injuries were reported.

The investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing and the state fire marshal’s office is assisting that investigation.

