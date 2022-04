LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to the Lexington Police Department, a K9 unit was exposed to Fentanyl.

In a Facebook post, the police department said K9 Jax had to be given Narcan. Officers said Jax was helping with an investigation when he came into contact with the drug. He was taken to the vet and is expected to make a full recovery.

We wish a speedy recovery to police K9 Jax, who came into contact with fentanyl and had to be administered Narcan... Posted by Lexington Police Department on Saturday, April 30, 2022

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.