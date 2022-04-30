Johnson County man facing charges of receiving stolen property

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Johnson County man was arrested Thursday on charges of receiving stolen property.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into Joshua Wallen and Busted Knuckle Garage after receiving multiple complaints.

By last Thursday, two indictment warrants and a criminal complaint had been issued.

The indictments were issued for theft by deception including cold checks and receiving stolen property.

Wallen was arrested Thursday and taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center. Sheriff’s Office officials also say additional complaints could be issued.

