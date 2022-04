HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The 2021 OVC Freshman of the Year has announced his new home.

Johni Broome will transfer to Auburn after two seasons with the Morehead State Eagles.

Averaged 16.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 3.9 blocks last season.



The sophomore averaged 16.8 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.9 blocks this season and had 32 points in the OVC title game vs. Murray State.

